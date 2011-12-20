TOKYO Dec 20 Japan has picked Lockheed
Martin's F-35 as its next mainstay fighter, Defence
Minister Yasuo Ichikawa said on Tuesday.
Its choice of the radar-evading plane over combat proven but
less stealthy rivals comes as uncertainty simmers over
neighbouring North Korea after the death of its leader Kim
Jong-il and as China aims to introduce its own stealth fighter
jets.
The decision will be a shot in the arm for the F-35
programme, which has been restructured twice in the past two
years, and could increase the odds that South Korea will follow
suit with its own order for 60 fighters.
The F-35, which is in an early production stage, was
competing against Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter
Typhoon, made by a consortium of European companies including
BAE Systems, for a deal that could be worth up to $8
billion.
Japan counts the United States as its key security ally and
regularly conducts joint military drills with U.S. forces, and
had been widely expected to choose the F-35.
Fighter jets' stealth technology has drawn heavy attention
in Japan since China, which has a long-running territorial
dispute with Japan, confirmed in January it had held its first
test flight of the J-20 stealth fighter jet.
