TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it would pay 8.9 billion yen ($114 million) for each of Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet fighters in the initial stage of procurement.

The per-unit cost will come to 9.9 billion yen if backup parts are included, the ministry said.

The ministry plans to buy 42 of the radar-evading jets. ($1 = 77.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)