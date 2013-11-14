Nov 14 Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp said on Thursday it plans to cut 4,000 jobs, more than 3 percent of its worldwide workforce, to cope with declines in U.S. spending.

Lockheed said it would close operations in Akron, Ohio; Newtown, Pennsylvania; Goodyear, Arizona, and Horizon City, Texas, by mid-2015. The company said four buildings at its Sunnyvale, California, operation would also be shuttered.