WASHINGTON Oct 16 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Wednesday announced plans to lay off 600 workers in its
Mission Systems and Training Division, saying that it would
provide details by Nov. 6 about which of its 100 locations
around the country would be affected.
Lockheed spokesman Keith Little said the layoffs were not
linked to the partial government shutdown, but reflected
increasing challenges in the business environment.
"This action is necessary to address continuing challenges
in our business environment, including continued uncertain
program funding, delays in contract awards and an extremely
competitive market," he said in a statement.
Lockheed, the largest U.S. defense contractor, has already
cut its workforce by over 30,000 employees since 2008 and
consolidated facilities as it braced for tighter military
budgets.
Last week, Lockheed scaled back by 20 percent its plans to
furlough 3,000 employees as a result of the shutdown, after
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel recalled most civilian defense
employees.
Industry executives say ongoing uncertainty about future
funding levels and a continuing impasse over mandatory cuts in
defense spending are slowing government orders, which is
beginning to reduce revenues and earnings across the sector.