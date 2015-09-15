NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15 The U.S. Air Force
on Tuesday said it would carefully review any proposed sale of
United Launch Alliance (ULA), a 50-50 rocket launch venture of
Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co to Aerojet
Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James said it was premature to
discuss any potential concerns about the reported acquisition
bid, but said the size and importance of the deal would require
a thorough review by the U.S. government.
Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines, on Tuesday
again declined comment about reports that it submitted in early
August a $2 billion cash bid to buy ULA, the sole provider of
launch services for U.S. military and spy
satellites.
A senior Pentagon official on Friday expressed concerns
about the business case underlying the reported bid, saying its
assessment was more negative.
Asked if she had concerns about the proposed deal, James
said, "I think it's too early to speculate on that."
"If there were to be a deal reached between the partners ...
then it would come and we would have the opportunity to look
into it further," she added.
