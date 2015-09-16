BRIEF-Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan
* Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing shareholders rights plan
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 16 Boeing Co on Wednesday said it had rejected an unsolicited bid from Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for United Launch Alliance, a 50-50 rocket launch venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp.
"The unsolicited proposal for ULA is not something we seriously entertained," Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said.
Boeing said it remained committed "to ULA and its business, and to continued leadership in all aspects of space, as evidenced by the agreement announced last week with Blue Origin," a company owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos that is designing the engine for a new rocket being designed by ULA.

