By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 21 United Launch Alliance, a
50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing
Co, on Thursday said it would go out of business unless
it won commercial and civil satellite launch orders to offset an
expected slump in U.S. military and spy launches.
ULA President Tory Bruno said the company must attract those
kind of orders to remain a "viable economic entity" so it is
scrambling to restructure and develop a new rocket that in seven
or eight years could launch satellites twice as fast at half the
current cost.
Formed by the two largest U.S. weapons makers in 2006, ULA
has long been the sole company able to launch U.S. military and
intelligence satellites into orbit. It will face competition for
the first time when the Air Force expects to certify a rival,
privately held Space Exploration Technologies, to bid on some of
those launches. That certification is expected next month.
ULA is also under pressure from a federal ban on use for
national security launches after 2019 of the Russian RD-180
rocket engines that power its Atlas 5 rockets. Congress passed
the law after Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.
Bruno said the number of U.S. military and intelligence
satellite launches would likely drop in coming years to about
five launches a year from 10 to 12, with the smaller number to
be split among two or more rivals.
"We have to ... access commercial and civil opportunities.
(We) cannot survive on two launches a year," Bruno told a lunch
meeting hosted by the Washington Space Business Roundtable.
Bruno last week announced a 30-percent cut in management as
part of the restructuring.
On Thursday he said Boeing and Lockheed were still approving
investment in the new Vulcan rocket only one quarter at a time
given uncertainty about how Russian engines the company can use
to compete for national security launches.
He said the Air Force had a strong argument to request a
Pentagon waiver if Congress continues to block use of Russian
engines ordered but not paid for before the Crimea invasion.
Barring a waiver or change in the current law, ULA would
only be able to compete for five Air Force launches between 2019
and 2022, when the new rocket is expected to be certified. ULA
says its other rocket, the Delta 4, costs too much to compete.
"We must have access to the Atlas as a competitive platform
until we have the replacement rocket engine. There really is no
Plan B," he said.
