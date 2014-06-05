(Removes word "foreign" in paragraph 15; Canada would be the
11th country to buy the jet)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 5 Canada is poised to buy 65
Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets,
sources familiar with the process told Reuters, marking a major
renewal of Canada's fighter fleet and helping contain costs of
the expensive defense program.
An 18-month review of Canada's fighter jet needs has
concluded that the government should skip a new competition and
proceed with the C$9 billion ($8.22 billion) purchase, three
sources said.
The decision must still be finalized by Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's cabinet and could trigger a fresh storm of
criticism from opposition politicians over costs that derailed
the purchase two years ago.
A spokesman for Harper's office said there was nothing to
announce yet.
However, the sources said the recommendation was expected to
lead to formal approval of the F-35 purchase. They said Harper
and key cabinet members supported the decision.
Canada's planned purchase is the 6th-largest by a country
and would further safeguard the $399 billion program. Its rising
costs had sparked fears of a "death spiral," in which countries
cut plane orders, driving up the price of remaining planes and
triggering further cancellations.
The Pentagon recently estimated the average price per plane
at $139 million, about twice the original estimate in 2001, but
said the projected cost to operate and maintain the jets was
down 9 percent from earlier estimates.
Ottawa announced in 2010 it would buy 65 jets but scrapped
the decision in late 2012 after an official watchdog said
Canadian officials had grossly downplayed the high cost of
maintaining and operating the jets.
The Canadian government then launched a multi-agency
examination to determine whether to buy the F-35 or launch a new
competition. That review has found that the F-35 is the only
warplane that meets the government's needs, said the sources,
who were not authorized to speak publicly.
A four-member panel of outside experts set up to ensure the
objectivity and impartiality of the Canadian review also is
expected to give its blessing to the process in coming weeks and
may make its own recommendation that Ottawa proceed with buying
the F-35, said one of the sources.
ANNOUNCEMENT DUE SOON
The Canadian government has said it will make an
announcement in coming weeks, around the time the Canadian
Parliament is dismissed for the summer.
Public Works Minister Diane Finley declined comment on
Tuesday about the timing of a decision.
"Once we have made a decision we will announce it, and the
reports will be released," she said.
The recommendation to proceed with the F-35 purchase was
expected, the sources said, in part because the cost of each
plane has recently declined. Other factors seen as influencing
the outcome of the review was the decision by Japan, South Korea
and other countries to buy the jet. Canadian firms could win up
to $11 billion in potential business orders linked to the
program, they said.
Canada would be the 11th country to buy the jet.
It was one of the original nine partners on the F-35 program,
contributing $150 million to its development costs.
One of the reports completed as part of the review showed
that a new tender would take three years to complete, which
would force the Canadian Air Force to spend about $20 million
per plane to keep its fleet of older Boeing CF-18 "Hornets"
flying, according to a source familiar with the findings.
Russia's annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine, which
has created tensions with European countries, the United States
and Canada, also underscored Canada's need for a
fifth-generation stealth fighter, said two of the sources.
The F-35 is designed to be the next-generation fighter jet
for decades to come. No other new fighters are in the pipeline
and the warplane fleets of the United States and Canada are
aging.
Canada's participation in the program would help Washington
drive down costs, which U.S. officials say are finally heading
lower after rising 70 percent over initial estimates.
The total cost of the F-35, the Pentagon's most expensive
weapons program, is now estimated at $1.42 trillion, down about
6 percent from $1.50 trillion from last year, including
research, development, procurement and operations through 2065.
A spokesman for the Pentagon's F-35 program office said
officials were awaiting Canada's decision and understood the
country's need to revisit the decision process.
But it would spell more bad news for rival bidders,
including Boeing Co, which is urgently looking for orders
to keep its F/A-18 production line running past 2016. Boeing
argued that its fighter would be cheaper for Canada to buy and
operate. The Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale fighters, both
European planes, were also in the running.
Lockheed spokesman Mike Rein said the company supports the
Canadian government's process in determining the best way to
replace its CF-18s.
Boeing declined to comment.
($1 = 1.0946 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by David
Ljunggren and Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Alwyn Scott
and Ross Colvin)