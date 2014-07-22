July 22 Lockheed Martin Corp said on
Tuesday an investigation into the engine failure that has
grounded its F-35 fighter jet for nearly a month was ongoing but
was optimistic it would get resolved soon.
"The safety investigation board is still undergoing the
analysis," Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said
during a conference call with reporters. "I don't believe we are
quite at root cause yet," he added.
U.S. military officials last week approved limited flights
of the F-35, which has been grounded since the failure of the
Pratt & Whitney engine on a U.S. Air Force F-35 at a Florida air
base on June 23. Though the flying restriction was lifted,
Tanner said there were limits on what the plane could do, and he
was cautiously optimistic the situation would get resolved soon.
While potential customers were disappointed that the F-35
did not fly during last week's U.K. Farnborough Airshow,
international interest in the plane shown at the event "was not
focused on the engine issue," Tanner said.
"I think the international customers that we spoke to
believe this is an issue that will be resolved in fairly short
order and will not have an influence on their ultimate
decisions," he added.
Pratt is a unit of United Technologies Corp.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)