WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Pentagon chief arms buyer
Frank Kendall said the United States was close to a design fix
for the Pratt & Whitney engine that powers Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 fighter jet after a major engine failure in
June, and the cost would be "relatively minor."
Kendall told reporters after a defense conference that the
Pentagon was setting up test fixtures to ensure that the
corrective action proposed by engine maker Pratt, a unit of
United Technologies Corp was acceptable and adequate.
"I am getting, over time, more confident that we've got our
arms around that problem and are solving it," Kendall said.
Asked about the cost of addressing the issue that destroyed
the engine on an Air Force F-35A model at Eglin Air Force Base
on June 23, he said, "I don't think it's going to be a huge
cost. I think it's a relatively minor cost."
