WASHINGTON Dec 22 Lockheed Martin Corp met its target of delivering 36 F-35 fighter jets to the U.S. government in 2014, paving the way for the firm to collect most of the associated performance fees, a spokesman for the Pentagon's F-35 program office said Monday.

The U.S. government on Monday accepted the last of the 36 jets due to be delivered by Lockheed this year, said Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program office.

The company accelerated deliveries in the final months of the year to meet the target. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)