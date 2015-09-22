FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept 22 The U.S. Defense
Department on Tuesday said it hopes to reach agreement this fall
with Lockheed Martin Corp on contracts for the next two
batches of F-35 fighter jets in a deal that could be worth $15
billion.
"We're still in negotiations," Frank Kendall, defense
undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, told
reporters after a ceremony marking the rollout of the first F-35
jet built for Norway. "I hope that they'll conclude by this
fall."
Officials with Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier,
echoed Kendall's view that negotiations for 60 jets in the ninth
batch of jets, and 100 jets in the 10th batch could be wrapped
up a bit earlier than initially predicted.
Pentagon and Lockheed officials had previously said only
that they hoped to reach a deal by the end of the year.
U.S. defense officials are in separate talks with Lockheed
for the aircraft, and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, for the jet's F135 engines.
The department in November 2014 awarded Lockheed a contract
valued at $4.7 billion for an eighth batch of F-35 fighter jets,
a 43-jet deal that lowered the average price per jet by 3.5
percent from the last contract.
The government signed a separate contract valued at $1.05
billion for an eighth batch of engines built by Pratt & Whitney.
