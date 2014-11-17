* Reduced purchase could hurt confidence in Lockheed jet
* Gaza war, budget cuts prompt Israeli defence reviews
(Adds comment from F-35 program office)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Nov 17 Israel may soon order 10 to 15
U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, around half the number previously
mentioned by defence sources in both countries, an Israeli
cabinet minister said on Monday.
A reduced Israeli purchase could dent international
confidence in the plane, which is being developed and built by
Lockheed Martin Corp for the U.S. military and allies -
a $399 billion endeavour that is the world's most expensive
weapons program.
Israel bought 19 F-35s for $2.75 billion in 2010, with
delivery scheduled between 2016 and 2018. Defence Minister Moshe
Yaalon, visiting the United States last month, agreed to a
preliminary deal for 25 to 31 more planes subject to approval by
an Israeli ministerial committee, sources said.
One committee member, Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval
Steinitz, said in an interview there was majority opposition to
the scale of Yaalon's order and preference for a smaller
purchase of 10 to 15 planes. A final decision is due in the
coming days.
Steinitz declined to go into detail about the closed-door
discussions, but he cited misgivings about whether the F-35's
range, payload and manoeuvrability would suit Israel's needs.
The Israelis are also husbanding a defence budget that faces
cuts, even with some $3 billion in annual U.S. grants.
"We are not the Defence Ministry's rubber stamp," Steinitz
said.
An Israeli defence official said the ministerial committee
would likely compromise with a staggered plan whereby 13 F-35s
would be bought now and another 18 in 2017. The 2010 deal gave
Israel the option to buy 75 planes, or three squadrons.
The committee, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,
has met four times to discuss the purchase, twice extending
deadlines on a decision. The delay could mean Israel would incur
penalties on Citibank loan guarantees it had arranged to pay for
the F-35s. Terms for the loans were due to expire on Nov. 15.
F-35 program spokesman Joe DellaVedova said the Pentagon
would work to support the Israeli government once it finalised
its plans.
A source familiar with the program said an Israeli decision
to delay some F-35 orders would not derail projected production
plans since the jets would have been built later anyway.
Another Israeli official linked the resistance Yaalon was
meeting from cabinet colleagues to the July-August war in Gaza,
which ended inconclusively and triggered calls for more
investment in armoured troop carriers and munitions.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Writing
by Dan Williams, Crispian Balmer and Steve Orlofsky)