WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Navy on Thursday
said some flights of Lockheed Martin Corp B- and C-model
jets were suspended after a fire on an A-model F-35 at a Florida
air base on Monday, but officials are waiting for initial
assessments from investigators before deciding whether to halt
all flights of F-35B- and C-model jets.
Navy spokeswoman Lieutenant Jackie Pau said Navy and Marine
Corps officials would not compromise the safety investigation,
which is being led by the Air Force, with whatever decision was
made.
Marine Corps officials had temporarily halted flights of
F-35B model jets, but a Navy official said some F-35C Navy jets
did complete flight operations on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)