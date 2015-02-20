By David Alexander
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 20 Defense contractor Lockheed
Martin Corp is developing filters using nanotechnology
to help solve a problem facing the booming U.S. oil and gas
industry: 18 billion gallons of wastewater each year.
Lockheed's patented Perforene is a one-atom thick membrane
of graphene, made of pure carbon. The sheets can be produced
with precisely sized holes as small as 1 nanometer, or a
billionth of a meter, and the company's goal is to eventually
use it for desalination.
In the meantime, Lockheed is looking at other commercial
applications, including the oil and gas industry and medical
care, which are not as technically challenging, Daniel Heller,
Lockheed vice president for sustainability technologies, said in
an interview this week.
"Ultimately desalinization is the Holy Grail," Heller said.
Other industries had showed interest in the technology, he
said. "And a lot of them had less stringent requirements in
terms of the quality of the graphene and hole sizes."
Lockheed is working under contract with two firms in the oil
and gas industry to assess the feasibility of using Perforene
filters to clean drilling wastewater. The aim is not to
eliminate all the contaminants but the worst of them, making the
problem easier to deal with, Heller said.
"Whereas with desalinization we had to get to 1 nanometer
hole sizes, I think we're in the 50 to 100 (nanometer) region,
which is actually a simpler problem for us," he said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates 10
barrels of wastewater are produced for every barrel of oil
recovered. The American Petroleum Institute estimates the
industry produces 18 billion barrels of waste fluids annually.
Heller said commercialization of Perforene filters could
begin in the next five years, possibly with some sort of medical
device that would only require small amounts.
Finding a way to produce graphene with nanometer-sized holes
on a commercial scale for desalination would probably take five
or more years, he said. The company has tested it only on a
small scale, but the results were promising.
"Desalinization at the municipal level is really energy
intensive because you've got to pump the seawater through layers
and layers of filters that aren't really permeable."
"With our technology, we've already ... done it. We can free
flow salt water over our Perforene and it filters out the salt,"
Heller said. "Now we just have to figure out how to do it at
scale and make it economically viable."
