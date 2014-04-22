By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 22 Lockheed Martin Corp
warned on Tuesday that the U.S. Navy's plan to cancel an
order for 29 MH-60 helicopters built by Lockheed and Sikorsky
Aircraft would result in large termination fees because they are
part of five-year agreements signed in 2012.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told reporters
that work had already begun on cockpits and other equipment for
the helicopters, which were to be ordered in fiscal year 2016,
and a better option might be to finish building the aircraft and
then sell them to allies.
"That would probably be a better deal for the taxpayer than
paying close to 100 percent and not getting anything for it," he
said. "The cost to terminate partially built helicopters is
pretty significant relative to the cost to actually finish those
helicopters."
Tanner did not provide details on the size of the expected
termination fee if the Navy proceeds with its plan to "break"
its five-year contracts with both Lockheed, which integrates the
radars, cockpit and other equipment on the helicopters, and
Sikorsky, the United Technologies Corp unit which builds
the aircraft.
The Navy uses the helicopters to hunt for submarines and
attack surface ships, relaying information to parent ships using
onboard data links.
U.S. Navy officials have said they are working closely with
the companies and senior Pentagon leaders to understand the cost
of cancelling the final 29 Navy helicopters covered by the
agreements, but the process has not yet been completed.
They said the aircraft cuts were linked to lack of funding
for the refueling of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, but
would be revisited if Congress restored funding for the work on
the carrier.
The Navy's fiscal 2015 budget and five-year spending plan
omitted funding for 29 MH-60 helicopters and other key weapons
programs in fiscal 2016, when automatic budget cuts required
under sequestration are due to resume.
Tim Healy, who heads maritime programs for Sikorsky, this
month said any move by the Navy to break the agreements in
fiscal 2016 could undermine the industry's willingness to sign
such cost-saving agreements in the future, and would likely
raise the cost of 60 U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters that are
part of the deal. The cuts would also affect a
host of companies that supply components used to build the
helicopters.
Sikorsky signed an $8.5 billion contract with the Army and
Navy in July 2012 to buy 653 Black Hawk and Seahawk helicopters
through December 2017, a deal that generated significant
discounts given the large size of the order.
Lockheed signed a $1.02 billion five-year contract in April
2012 to build new cockpits and other equipment for the aircraft.
Sikorsky is due to deliver the last of 24 helicopters being
built for Australia in early 2016, and nine helicopters being
built for the Danish navy in 2017, said spokesman Frans Jurgens.
He said the company would accelerate work on the Danish
helicopters and complete them a year ahead of schedule if the
Navy did not reverse its proposed cuts.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)