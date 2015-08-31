WASHINGTON Aug 31 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract worth $431 million to provide support equipment and services for the ninth batch of F-35 fighter jets, the Pentagon announced Monday.

The contract covers spare parts, support equipment, hardware and software for the F-35's computerized Autonomic Logistics Information System, full mission simulators and non-recurring engineering services, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)