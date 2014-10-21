WASHINGTON Oct 21 Lockheed Martin Corp
expects international sales to reach a target of 20 percent of
revenues by the end of this year, and growing further in coming
years, Bruce Tanner, the company's chief financial officer, told
reporters on Tuesday.
Tanner also said U.S. legislative changes would result in a
"pension funding holiday" for the company from 2015 to 2017,
which would allow the company to double its projected share
repurchases to about $2 billion in 2015.
He said the changes would enable the company to take
additional "cash deployment actions" in coming years, but the
cash freed up would not necessarily be used for mergers and
acquisitions. Instead, he said, any larger M&A activity would
likely drive Lockheed to tap the debt market, although he said
no large deals were planned at the moment.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)