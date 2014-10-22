(Adds GAO statement)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Wednesday said it had filed a formal protest with the U.S.
Government Accountability Office (GAO) challenging the Air
Force's decision to pick Raytheon Co to develop a new
long-range radar.
"We believe that we offered the most affordable and capable
solution for the program and have strong grounds for this
protest," said Lockheed spokeswoman Rashi Ratan.
Lockheed's move follows a similar protest filed on Tuesday
by Northrop Grumman Corp.
Chuck Young, spokesman for the GAO, the congressional arm
that reviews federal contract issues, confirmed that Lockheed's
protest had been received and said a decision was due no later
than Jan. 30. The Northrop case requires a ruling by Jan. 29.
Lockheed officials declined to comment further on the case.
Raytheon earlier this month beat out Northrop and Lockheed
to develop a replacement for the Air Force's current TPS-75
radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s.
The value of the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range
Radar (3DELRR) contract is limited now, but could rise sharply
in coming years, given the Air Force's plan to buy 30 of the new
systems in coming years, plus orders from foreign militaries.
The Air Force issued a stop-work order to Raytheon on
Tuesday after Northrop filed its protest.
Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the
Virginia-based Lexington Institute, said GAO would focus on the
process the Air Force followed in deciding the competition, not
the merits of the competing radar systems.
The GAO will be looking at issues such as whether the
competing companies were treated equally and whether "the
selection criteria were applied fairly," he said.
Elizabeth Kent, a senior Air Force contracting officer, told
Reuters earlier this month that the award was based on a careful
assessment of the technical characteristics of the radar and the
risks involved, with an eye to making the procurement decision
less subjective.
She said the Raytheon proposal beat out the rival bids
because it was "technically acceptable with the lowest price."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Trott and Tom
Brown)