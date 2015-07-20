July 20 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
Pentagon's largest arms supplier, reported a 4.5 percent rise in
quarterly profit and said it was starting a strategic review of
its government IT and technical services businesses.
The company, which said on Monday it would buy Black Hawk
helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp
for $9 billion, said the review represents about $6
billion in expected 2015 sales and 17,000 employees.
Lockheed's net income rose to $929 million, or $2.94 per
share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $889 million,
or $2.76 per share, a year earlier.
