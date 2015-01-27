Jan 27 Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's largest arms supplier, reported an 8.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand of its F-35 fighter jets.

Revenue increased to $12.53 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $11.53 billion a year earlier. Revenue at the company's aeronautics division increased 6 percent to $4.14 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)