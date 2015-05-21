WASHINGTON May 21 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a $735.5 million contract to maintain and operate several U.S. military secure communications satellites, the Pentagon said in its digest of major contracts on Thursday.

The sole-source contract runs through Nov. 30, 2015, and covers sustainment work on the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF), Milstar and Defense Satellite Communications System satellites, it said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)