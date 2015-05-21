BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
WASHINGTON May 21 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a $735.5 million contract to maintain and operate several U.S. military secure communications satellites, the Pentagon said in its digest of major contracts on Thursday.
The sole-source contract runs through Nov. 30, 2015, and covers sustainment work on the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF), Milstar and Defense Satellite Communications System satellites, it said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption