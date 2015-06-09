(Adds interview with Lockheed executive)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Air Force said on
Tuesday it will use Lockheed Martin Corp's updated A2100
spacecraft for the fifth and sixth U.S. missile early warning
satellites, with no additional cost to its 2014 bulk purchase
contract with Lockheed.
The Air Force said by swapping out the spacecraft for the
next two Space Based Infrared System satellites, it will be
easier to implement new capabilities, including sensors that
would allow troops to see dimmer targets more quickly.
The move followed a proposal made by Lockheed last December
aimed at lowering costs by increasing commonality with other
space systems, making the spacecraft more resilient, and
reducing the number of obsolescent parts.
In a statement, the Air Force's Space and Missile Systems
Center said the change also offered the potential for major cost
savings on future satellite purchases, and would make it easier
to modernize on-board sensors in the future.
Mike Guetlein, who heads the Air Force's Remote Sensing
System Directorate, said it restructured its contract to
"appropriately share cost risk" with the company, and rebalance
the incentives between cost, schedule and system performance.
Mark Valerio, who oversees Lockheed's military space
business, told Reuters the switch would allow Lockheed to cut
the cost of the seven and eighth SBIRS satellites by 20 to 30
percent, if the Air Force decided to proceed with those orders.
Air Force officials have said they expect to finish a review
of alternatives for the next missile warning satellites this
summer, which would pave the way for a decision about potential
follow-on contracts for a seventh and eighth SBIRS satellite.
Lockheed began work on the modernized A2100 satellite "bus"
in late 2011, partly due to the high rate of obsolescent parts
on the earlier SBIRS vehicle. Valerio said the obsolescence rate
was now below 5 percent from around 15 percent in 2011.
Switching to the new spacecraft will result in some higher
integration costs initially, but should lower costs in coming
years as the company benefits from larger economic order
quantities and a streamlined manufacturing process, he said.
Lockheed said it would also save money and time by moving
the final assembly and testing of SBIRS satellites from
Sunnyvale, Calif., to Denver, where the company assembles the
GPS III satellites. Other work will continue at the site.
Lockheed used its own funds to enhance the power, propulsion
and electronics of the A2100 spacecraft, while adopting advanced
manufacturing techniques to cut costs and production time.
