FRANKFURT May 4 Lockheed Martin is on
the lookout for acquisition deals and expects the crisis in
Ukraine to boost sales of its missile defence system MEADS, the
company's chief executive told German weekly paper Welt am
Sonntag.
"We see strong demand for defence systems in the world. Here
in Europe it is for missile defence systems. Many of our NATO
partners are also looking at our F-35 fighter jet programme,"
Marilyn Hewson, company CEO, was quoted as saying.
Across the world there are around 20 new clients for its
Medium Extended Air Defence System (MEADS) Hewson told the
paper.
MEADS is a mobile system designed to defeat tactical
ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles
and aircraft.
Lockheed continues to be on the lookout for potential
acquisitions, Hewson told the paper.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Andrew Roche)