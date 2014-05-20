WASHINGTON May 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
said on Tuesday that more than 100 union members who had been on
strike at a Mississippi space center since late last week voted
to accept the company's contract offer and would return to work
on Wednesday.
"The ratification of this new, three-year contract is
excellent news for our company, the represented employees, their
communities and the customer," Lockheed spokeswoman Tabatha
Thompson said in a statement.
Members of the International Association of Machinists and
Aerospace Workers began picketing outside NASA's Stennis Space
Center on Friday after rejecting a Lockheed contract offer.
The center is home to NASA's Rocket Propulsion Test Program,
which manages the agency's propulsion test facilities.
