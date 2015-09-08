WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday said it filed a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) about a $6.75 billion contract for new armored trucks that the U.S. Army awarded Oshkosh Corp last month.

"Lockheed Martin does not take protests lightly, but we are protesting to address our concerns regarding the evaluation of Lockheed Martin's offer," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)