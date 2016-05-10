(Recasts with statement from Air Force)

By Irene Klotz

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 10 The U.S. Air Force has set the stage for a contest to build its next batch of GPS 3 satellites, giving rivals Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp a chance to wrest work worth billions of dollars from Lockheed Martin Corp.

"While the Air Force strategy is still in development, the current plan is to conduct a full and open competition ... for up to 22 GPS 3 space vehicles broken into two- to three blocks," the Air Force said on Tuesday in an email to Reuters.

To prepare for the competition, targeted for 2018, the military on Friday awarded Global Positioning System satellite production assessment contracts, worth up to $6 million apiece, to all three firms.

"We plan to reduce risks through demonstrations and pathfinders and will rigorously analyze alternatives," said Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves, who heads the Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center.

"The intent is to verify if multiple GPS 3 satellite vehicle sources exist," the Air Force added.

Lockheed took over the GPS manufacturing work from Boeing in 2008 and is currently building the first eight GPS 3 satellites in a planned network of 32. Negotiations for two more satellites from Lockheed are expected to begin this summer.

The program is more than two years behind schedule, primarily due to problems with the satellite's navigation payload, developed by Exelis Corp, which is now owned by Harris Corp. The first GPS 3 satellite is now scheduled for launch in 2017.

The delay has increased the cost of the first eight satellites from $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion, according to a March 2014 Government Accountability Office report. It also prompted the Air Force to ask industry to consider developing competing designs.

With the production assessment contract, "we intend to demonstrate how our design for GPS 3 can evolve to address the Air Force's future needs and incorporate new technologies as they become available in a low risk manner," Lockheed spokesman Chip Eschenfelder said in an email.

The contracts, which run up to 38 months, will require the companies to provide a GPS 3 production design and manufacturing plan with a heavy focus on a navigation payload design, the Air Force said.

In addition to providing navigation and timing services to the U.S. military, civilian and commercial users, the new GPS 3 satellites will have a redesigned nuclear detonation detection system, a search-and-rescue signal and other upgrades.

(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Tom Brown)