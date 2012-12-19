* White House warned measure could harm ties with allies
* Lockheed-led consortium disappointed by move
* Recent test said to demonstrate system's capabilities
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 House of Representatives and
Senate negotiators on Tuesday defied the White House and passed
a defense budget bill that bans funding for the final year of a
joint ground-based missile defense program with Italy and
Germany.
The lawmakers prohibited a final U.S. payment of $400.9
million for development of the Medium Extended Air and Missile
Defense System (MEADS), saying Washington has no plans to
produce the system being built by Lockheed Martin Corp
and its partners in Italy and Germany.
Industry executives and foreign officials say the government
may face termination fees nearly equal to the money required to
finish the system, which is financed by the United States, Italy
and Germany.
It has been in development for more than a decade at a
combined cost of more than $4 billion.
MEADS International, the Lockheed-led consortium developing
the missile defense system, said the program had achieved
several milestones in recent weeks.
It said a recent test demonstrated its 360-degree capability
to detect, track and destroy an "air-breathing" target, a term
used to describe airplanes and cruise missiles, versus ballistic
missiles.
The White House last month reiterated its concerns about the
bill, warning that a ban on MEADS funding could harm
Washington's broader relationship with its allies, jeopardizing
the kind of multinational projects favored by the Obama
administration as budget pressures mount.
Failure to fund the final part of MEADS development could
also make it impossible to take advantage of technologies
developed by the program, the White House warned.
VETO THREAT
Other provisions of the 2013 defense authorization bill have
prompted a veto threat by the White House.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and officials from Italy and
Germany raised concerns this year about the ban on funding for
MEADS, which was intended to replace the U.S. Army's aging
Patriot air and missile defense system.
The Pentagon announced last year that it would stop funding
the program after fiscal 2013, calling it unaffordable in the
current budget climate.
That prompted some lawmakers like Republican Senator John
McCain of Arizona to call for an immediate halt in spending on
the program.
Italy's defense minister told McCain in a letter dated Dec.
7 that MEADS was ideally suited to help address "the current and
future air, tactical and ballistic missile threats that Italy,
Europe and NATO will have to face for many years to come."
Failure by the United States to fulfill its funding
commitment for 2013 would be "a unilateral withdrawal of our
transatlantic agreement and (memorandum of understanding) and
the U.S. would be held financially liable," he wrote.
Michael Amato, a spokesman for the Democrats who serve on
the House Armed Services Committee, said U.S. participation in
the program was based on "availability of appropriated funds."
He said lawmakers agreed to fund the program in fiscal 2012
on the condition that the Pentagon wrap up funding for the
program, and propose a lower-cost solution.
"This year, the House and Senate were clear that they would
prohibit the funds for this program as there are no plans for
production," he said.
The White House had no additional comment, referring to its
previous statement of administration policy.