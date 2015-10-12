By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 12 Lockheed Martin Corp
delivered only three of 44 interceptors for the THAAD missile
defense system in fiscal year 2015 due to a seven-month halt in
production caused by computer issues, the U.S. Missile Defense
Agency said.
The interceptors for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
program, which has an average budget of $800 million a year, are
now expected to be delivered by September 2016, Rick Lehner,
spokesman for the agency, said in an email to Reuters.
Such glitches typically result in lower award or incentive
fees for contractors, but Lehner had no immediate comment on
whether Lockheed's fees would be reduced.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, declined to comment
on the financial impact of the delayed deliveries.
THAAD provides the U.S. military a land-based, mobile
capability to defend against short- and medium-range ballistic
missiles, intercepting incoming missiles inside and outside the
earth's atmosphere. Each launcher uses eight interceptors.
Lockheed spokeswoman Cheryl Amerine said the computer issue
had been resolved and the revised delivery plan was met in June.
"Interceptor deliveries were delayed to allow time for a
requested upgrade that further improved the mission computer and
interceptor's performance," she said.
The program halted production of interceptors during missile
segment testing after the mission computer's Static Random
Access Memory - a new device on the computer's memory card -
failed an acceptance procedure, Army Colonel Anthony Brown,
THAAD program manager, said in a report released last week.
As of March, when that report was completed, the program had
projected that Lockheed would deliver nine interceptors in the
2015 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. But Lehner said only three
were actually delivered.
Brown said budget cuts also posed problems for the program,
with funding for THAAD interceptors cut from 72 a year in fiscal
2011 to around 18 a year in fiscal 2017 and 2018, and 17 a year
in 2019 and 2020.
As a result, the U.S. Army was unlikely to achieve its goal
of receiving a full combat load of interceptors for a seventh
unit and a preliminary load for an eighth unit by fiscal 2020,
unless costs could be lowered by bundling orders, Brown said.
His report was part of the Pentagon's third annual report on
the performance of its weapons acquisition system.