WASHINGTON Dec 14 Lockheed Martin Corp
has won a U.S. Army contract worth $1.09 billion to build PAC-3
missiles for the U.S. Army, South Korea, Qatar and Saudi Arabia
for use in Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defense system,
the Pentagon said Monday.
The contract runs through June 30, 2019, the U.S. Defense
Department said in its daily digest of major arms contracts.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, said the contract
includes Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles and
PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles for the U.S.
Army, as well as PAC-3 missiles for the other countries.
Lockheed won a similar contract valued at $1.5 billion in
July.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced
the possible sale of up to $1.75 billion in PAC-3 missiles and
associated equipment to Saudi Arabia last October, followed by
another deal valued at up to $5.4 billion for more missiles in
July.
The U.S. government approved PAC-3 missile sales worth up to
$1.41 billion with South Korea in November 2014, and the sale to
Qatar of PAC-3 missiles in November 2012.
Other countries that have ordered the Lockheed missile
include the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, the
United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and Kuwait.
Scott Arnold, Lockheed's vice president of PAC-3 programs,
welcomed the news and said the company's missile defense
interceptors utilized advanced technology that enabled "better
accuracy, enhanced safety and improved reliability when it
matters most."
The PAC-3 Missile is a high-velocity interceptor that
defends against incoming threats including tactical ballistic
missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.
Lockheed said the PAC-3 MSE missile uses a two-pulse solid
rocket motor that increases altitude and range to meet evolving
threats.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Leslie Adler)