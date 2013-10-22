WASHINGTON Oct 22 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the Pentagon's top supplier and maker of the Aegis combat
system, on Tuesday said it had filed a formal protest against
the U.S. Navy's decision to award a next-generation radar
contract to Raytheon Co.
Lockheed spokesman Keith Little said the company decided to
file a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office
(GAO) because it did not believe the merits of its bid were
properly considered during the Navy's evaluation process.
"After careful consideration, Lockheed Martin has protested
the Navy's award of the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
contract," Little said. "We submitted a technically compliant
solution at a very affordable price."