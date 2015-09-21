FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept 21 Steve O'Bryan, a key
international sales executive for Lockheed Martin Corp,
has moved to head strategy and business development for the
company's Mission Systems and Training (MST)business, the
company said in an internal announcement.
O'Bryan, a former Navy fighter pilot, had been the top
salesman for Lockheed's F-35 fighter jet for years, but moved to
Lockheed Martin International in June 2014 as vice president of
strategy and business development.
In his new role, O'Bryan will be responsible for strategy
and business development for the $8 billion missions systems
division. The unit will expand to include Sikorsky Aircraft if
Lockheed's $9 billion acquisition of the storied helicopter
maker is approved, as expected, later this year.
The acquisition will make the missions systems business
Lockheed's largest division, eclipsing the aeronautics division.
O'Bryan replaces Jeffrey Napoliello, who will now oversee
Lockheed's plan to sell or spin off its information systems and
government services business, as well as the technical services
part of its Missiles and Fire Control division, according to the
Sept. 8 memo, which was obtained by Reuters.
Nancy Ziuzin Schlegel, another vice president at Lockheed
Martin International, was named to replace O'Bryan on a
temporary basis until a permanent replacement was named.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)