BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines announces pricing of public offering of shares of common stock
* Blueprint Medicines announces pricing of public offering of shares of common stock
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. Government Accountability Office said on Tuesday it has dismissed Lockheed Martin Corp's protest of a $6.75 billion Army contract for next generation Humvees to Oshkosh.
GAO said its decision was based on Lockheed's announcement that it would file a protest in the case with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
"Our office will not decide a protest where the matter involved is the subject of litigation before a court of competent jurisdiction," the GAO said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
* Blueprint Medicines announces pricing of public offering of shares of common stock
* Q4 loss per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: