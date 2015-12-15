WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. Government Accountability Office said on Tuesday it has dismissed Lockheed Martin Corp's protest of a $6.75 billion Army contract for next generation Humvees to Oshkosh.

GAO said its decision was based on Lockheed's announcement that it would file a protest in the case with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

"Our office will not decide a protest where the matter involved is the subject of litigation before a court of competent jurisdiction," the GAO said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)