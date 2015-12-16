(Adds statement from Lockheed, industry source)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. Government
Accountability Office on Tuesday dismissed Lockheed Martin
Corp's protest of a $6.75 billion Army contract for
next-generation Humvees to Oshkosh Corp after Lockheed
said it would take the issue to federal court.
Lockheed said it was considering all its options after the
GAO refused to extend the deadline for ruling on the protest
despite the discovery of a large number of documents that were
not provided Lockheed until "very late in the protest process."
The GAO had been poised to rule on the merits of the case by
Thursday but dismissed it after Lockheed said it would file a
fresh protest with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. A clerk
with the court said the protest had not yet been filed.
"Our office will not decide a protest where the matter
involved is the subject of litigation before a court of
competent jurisdiction," the GAO said in a statement.
Oshkosh said it would now resume work on the Joint Light
Tactical Vehicle trucks after the U.S. Army lifted a stop-work
order first imposed when Lockheed filed its protest with the GAO
in September.
The contract calls for Oshkosh to begin delivering vehicles
within the next 10 months, reaching an expected volume of nearly
17,000 vehicles over an eight-year period. Winning the contract
could put Oshkosh in a prime position to bid for a total of
55,000 vehicles worth around $30 billion over time.
Army officials had no immediate comment.
Lockheed issued a statement late on Tuesday saying that it
wanted to ensure "a fair and unbiased evaluation of all
available data" before a decision was made.
One industry source said the U.S. Army had come forward with
a "large volume of documents" well after GAO held hearings and
"just before" its anticipated ruling, which Lockheed's attorneys
believed contained additional grounds for protest.
"Lockheed Martin attorneys believe this previously
undisclosed data would have materially affected the case,
including the testimony and cross examination of government
witnesses," said the source, who was not authorized to speak
publicly.
The volume of those documents and data was also larger than
all the other material and data previously provided to Lockheed
during the protest period, the source said.
Jeff Bialos, a former Pentagon official and partner with the
Sutherland Asbill & Brennan law firm, said moving protests from
the GAO to federal court was a "known and used tactic."
"You usually do it when you think you have a better case
with a judge than with GAO," he said.
Bialos said Lockheed's decision to move the case to federal
court reflected the intensity of competition for big contracts.
"When dollars get lower and there are fewer acquisition
programs, protests go up and people fight more fiercely for
these awards," he said.
Oshkosh said the Army conducted a thorough, methodical
procurement, including exhaustive testing and evaluation of the
competing vehicles.
Privately held AM General, which built the U.S. military's
original Humvees, did not file a protest against the decision.
