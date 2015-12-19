WASHINGTON Dec 18 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Friday filed for a temporary injunction seeking a stop-work
order on a $6.75 billion contract awarded by the U.S. Army to
Oshkosh Corp for 17,000 new armored vehicles to replace
the Humvee, which Lockheed is challenging in federal court.
Lockheed on Thursday said it had filed a federal complaint
over the handling of the contract by the Army, and court
documents posted on Friday showed it had also filed a motion
seeking the injunction.
"We look forward to having our Joint Light Tactical Vehicle
(JLTV) complaint heard, and all evidence evaluated, by the Court
of Federal Claims," Lockheed said in a statement.
No comment was immediately available from the Army, which
lifted a stop-work order earlier this week after the Government
Accountability Office dismissed a protest filed against the
contract by Lockheed.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)