Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
March 21 Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday she is "more optimistic than ever" about the company's growth outlook because affordable defense products align with the Trump administration's goals.
Hewson also highlighted additional growth could come from continued high demand from international customers, the F-35 jet fighter program and the company's innovations in 21st century weapons including directed energy.
She made the remarks to reporters at the company's media day in Arlington, Virginia. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Arlington, Va.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the one-year anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.