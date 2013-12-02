WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Pentagon has recertified a
cost-tracking system used by Lockheed Martin Corp's
aeronautics division, ending the withholding of progress
payments imposed in 2010 after the government identified
problems with the system, Lockheed said,.
According to a company statement, the Pentagon's Defense
Contract Management Agency (DCMA) said it agreed to recertify
Lockheed's earned value management system (EVMS), citing a big
shift in the company's approach and its work on correcting past
problems.
"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' genuine commitment and
disciplined approach to correcting EVMS deficiencies has
resulted not only in the company regaining its EVMS compliance
credentials as a condition for doing business with the
Department of Defense, but has fundamentally changed the way it
thinks and will manage work in the future," David Kester,
director of the DCMA's earned value management division, said in
the statement.
The Pentagon uses the EVMS to assess the performance of
weapons programs, looking at scope, schedule and costs. The DCMA
has been critical of Lockheed's system since 2007 and has been
withholding from 2 percent to 5 percent of progress payments on
the company's F-35 fighter jet program since 2010.