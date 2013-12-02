* Move will allow Lockheed to collect withheld payments
* Payments had been docked since 2010
* Aeronautics sharing "lessons learned" with other divisions
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 The Pentagon has recertified
an internal cost-tracking system used by Lockheed Martin Corp's
aeronautics division, freeing up progress payments that
were docked starting in 2010 after problems arose with the
system, Lockheed said on Monday.
According to a company statement, the Pentagon's Defense
Contract Management Agency (DCMA) said it decided to recertify
Lockheed's earned value management system (EVMS) after marked
improvements in the company's approach to fixing the system.
"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' genuine commitment and
disciplined approach to correcting EVMS deficiencies has
resulted not only in the company regaining its EVMS compliance
credentials ... but has fundamentally changed the way it thinks
and will manage work in the future," David Kester, director of
DCMA's earned value management division, said in the release.
Lockheed said the move will allow it to collect progress
payments that had been withheld over the past three years, but
the company declined to give details on the exact amount. It
said it was notified about the recertification on Nov. 22.
The Pentagon and its contractors use the EVMS to assess the
performance of weapons programs, looking at scope, schedule and
costs. The DCMA has been critical of Lockheed's system since
2007 and began withholding between 2 percent and 5 percent of
progress payments on the company's F-35 fighter jet program in
2010 after the company failed to make progress toward fixing it.
When it first decertified Lockheed's EVMS in 2010, DCMA
initially withheld 2 percent of progress payments on the F-35
program, but it increased the percentage to 5 percent in June
2012 after seeing insufficient progress with the system.
In August, DCMA lowered the withholding to 2 percent, citing
"significant progress" by Lockheed on fixing the internal
business system.
Tom Carney, vice president for program management, processes
and controls for Lockheed's aeronautics division, said the
recertification came after leadership changes at Lockheed and
involved a much closer cooperative effort with the DCMA and the
Pentagon joint program office (JPO) that runs the $392 billion
F-35 program, the largest U.S. arms program.
"It really was a team effort with the JPO and DCMA," Carney
said. "We established measurable capabilities with specific
success criteria." He said the effort "got a lot of senior
leadership attention" and the aeronautics division had over 30
people working on the EVMS system.
Lockheed executives met with a team of 10 DCMA officials
about the recertification about six times over the past year,
with each meeting lasting three to five days, he said.
Carney said Lockheed was now using the EVM system more
consistently and rigorously across the aeronautics division. He
said it was producing detailed reports for the Pentagon on a
monthly basis, tracking cost, schedule and other indicators.
But company executives use the system on a day-to-day basis
to oversee the F-35, F-22 and other programs, Carney said.
One of the changes made to improve the system, he said, was
to automate accounting data so that actual costs could be
entered into the EVMS system within one to two days, instead of
the seven to eight days it had taken earlier.
Another change involved automating data from the factory
floor and the manufacturing process so it could be entered into
the F-35 integrated master schedule, Carney said.
He said Lockheed had an internal EVMS working group that
includes representatives from all its divisions, including the
space division, which is also having some of its progress
payments withheld because of problems with its system.
"We have learned quite a bit," Carney said. "We're sharing
all those lessons across the other business units." One primary
lesson, he said, was the need to work more closely with DCMA and
the government customer to establish clear expectations and
create a specific and measurable corrective action plan.
Lockheed is also working with DCMA to develop a more
data-driven approach for its surveillance of contractors, Carney
said, calling previous efforts somewhat "subjective."