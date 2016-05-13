WASHINGTON May 13 The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of $476 million worth of Hellfire III air-to-surface missiles and associated equipment and services to the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The prime contractor is Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control in Dallas, Texas, the Pentagon said in a statement. The company is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corp.

The State Department also notified Congress of a possible sale of Harpoon II submarine-launched, anti-ship missiles, equipment and training to Egypt, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The estimated value of the deal was $143 million, it said.

The prime contractor for the missiles is Boeing Co. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)