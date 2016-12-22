BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $1.45 billion contract for Patriot missiles, spare parts and ground support for South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.