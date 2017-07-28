Lockheed Martin given $3.7 bln interim payment for 50 F-35s -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp was awarded a $3.7 billion interim payment for a batch of 50 F-35 fighter jets earmarked for non-U.S. customers, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The contract provides funds for the procurement of 50 aircraft, comprised of one F-35B aircraft for Great Britain, one F-35A for Italy, eight F-35A aircraft for Australia, eight F-35A for the Netherlands, four F-35A for Turkey, six F-35A for Norway, and 22 F-35A aircraft for other foreign military sales customers, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Gregorio)