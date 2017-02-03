UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are set to announce a deal worth about $8.5 billion for 90 F-35 jets on Friday, people familiar with the talks said.
The deal for the tenth batch of the stealthy fighter aircraft brings the price per jet below $95 million for the first time, compared to $102 million in the previous batch, saving Pentagon more than $700 million, the people said.
This is more than the $600 million that U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he had been able to shave off from the F-35, the Pentagon's costliest arms program.
Trump has lashed the program as "out of control" in December and vowed to bring the prices down.
A Lockheed representative declined to comment. A representative for the Defense Department's F-35 program did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, Editing by Soyoung Kim)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.