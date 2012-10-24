Wells Fargo sees 'relatively stable' retail trends in January
Feb 17 Wells Fargo & Co saw "relatively stable" trends in branch banking in January, the executive in charge of the unit stated Friday in a company press release.
Feb 17 Wells Fargo & Co saw "relatively stable" trends in branch banking in January, the executive in charge of the unit stated Friday in a company press release.
* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.