WASHINGTON Oct 21 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, on Tuesday reported a five
percent increase in third quarter profit despite a continuing
drop in revenues, but its largest division - aeronautics - saw
margins drop by over one percentage point.
Lockheed posted third quarter profit of $888 million for the
third quarter, or $2.76 per diluted share, as revenues fell two
percent to $11.1 billion.
Operating margins edged lower at each of the company's five
divisions in the quarter, with the trend most noticeable in the
aeronautics sector, which builds the F-35 fighter jet. The
division reported a 12 percent drop in earnings to $362 million,
and its operating margin fell to 10.2 percent from 11.3 percent.
