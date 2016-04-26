April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 15.7 percent rise
in quarterly sales, helped by the acquisition of helicopter
maker Sikorsky Aircraft and higher sales of its F-35 fighter
jets.
The company's net sales rose to $11.70 billion in the first
quarter ended March 27 from $10.11 billion a year earlier.
However, net income fell to $794 million, or $2.58 per
share, from $878 million, or $2.74 per share, a year earlier.
Net income in the latest quarter included special charges of
21 cents per share related to job cuts.
