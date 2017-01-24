Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp, whose F-35 fighter program has been criticized by President Donald Trump as too expensive, posted a 19.4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher revenue from the F-35 and Sikorsky helicopters businesses.

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier said it expected 2017 net sales to rise 4.6-7.1 percent, compared with its previous forecast of an increase of 7 percent.

Lockheed said net sales rose to $13.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $11.52 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $959 million, or $3.25 per share, from $817 million, or $2.63 per share.