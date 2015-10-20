(New throughout, adds formal notification to Congress, Lockheed
comments)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. government said on
Tuesday it has approved the sale of up to four Lockheed Martin
Corp multi-mission warships, plus associated equipment,
training and logistics to Saudi Arabia, a deal valued at $11.25
billion overall.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which
oversees foreign military sales, notified U.S. lawmakers late
Monday about the possible sale, and released a statement on its
website on Tuesday.
"We stand ready to support that sale," Lockheed Chief
Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson told analysts on an earnings
call. She said the deal could be completed in 2016.
DSCA said the major defense equipment involved in the deal
was worth $4.3 billion, with the rest going to fund extensive
engineering, logistics and training required for the program.
Lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare since potential deals are carefully vetted before
formal notification.
Reuters reported in September that Saudi Arabia was in
advanced discussions with the U.S. government about buying two
of the ships, and could reach agreement by the end of the year.
It was not immediately clear if the Gulf country
would buy all four ships at once.
The sale is part of a larger modernization of the Royal
Saudi Navy's Eastern Fleet, and will replace older U.S.-built
ships with new ships based on the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS)
that Lockheed currently builds for the U.S. Navy together with
its major supplier, Italy's Fincantieri.
The Saudi Naval Expansion Program II, or SNEP II, has been
under discussion for years. U.S. sources said Saudi Arabia's
concerns about Iran accelerated the effort.
It will be the first major export in years of a newly built
U.S.-manufactured surface naval vessel, and will allow the U.S.
military to operate more easily with those of the Gulf
Cooperation Council countries.
"This sale demonstrates the enduring U.S. commitment to
building robust diplomatic and security partnerships essential
to promoting peace and stability in the Gulf region," said one
U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly.
The sale would include equipment such as radar and sonar
systems and munitions and fire-control systems.
Lockheed and Sikorsky Aircraft, a United Technologies Corp
unit, hope to finalize another key part of the
modernization effort by year-end: a $1.9 billion order of 10
MH-60R helicopters, one of the sources said. Lockheed expects to
complete its takeover of Sikorsky this year.
U.S. lawmakers were notified in May about the MH-60R deal.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)