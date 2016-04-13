WASHINGTON, April 13 The USS Fort Worth, a U.S. warship that suffered damage to its combining gears in Singapore in January, will travel to San Diego under its own power for extensive repairs at a General Dynamics Corp shipyard, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

The ship built by Lockheed Martin Corp will use its gas turbine engines to transit to its homeport of San Diego this summer from Singapore, where it has been deployed since December 2014, the Navy's Pacific Fleet said in a statement.

The trip is expected to take about six weeks. The cost of the expected repairs was not yet clear, a Navy spokesman said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft)