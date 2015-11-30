PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Nov 30 Lockheed Martin Corp on Monday said it had received $279 million in remaining funding from the U.S. Navy for the construction of the future USS Cooperstown, the 23rd Littoral Combat Ship.
The funding comes on top of $79 million in advanced procurement funding released to Lockheed in March 2015.
Joe North, vice president at Lockheed's Mission Systems and Training division, said his company and key suppliers, including Italy's Fincantieri SpA, had already delivered three of the ships and remained committed to completing work on the remaining orders covered by a block buy agreement with the Navy. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs