WASHINGTON Jan 26 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Tuesday said the outlook for commercial helicopter sales for
the Sikorsky Aircraft unit was about half the level it projected
when it announced plans to buy the unit last July, due to the
sustained drop in oil prices.
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said Lockheed initially
expected Sikorsky's commercial helicopter sales to fall to
around $750 million for a peak of $1.5 billion in 2014. But the
drop in oil prices had dragged the expected sales level to
around half that level, or around $375 million, he said.
Sikorsky did see good prospects for international helicopter
sales in areas such as search and rescue and border patrol, but
that would not translate into firm orders until after 2016 or
2017, Tanner said.
